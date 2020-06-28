Notable Residential Real Estate Agents: Renata Greeley

Category: Notable Residential Real Estate Agents

Number of years working in your current industry: 15

Undergrad degree/university: Associate in Dental Lab Technology, MATC, UW-Milwaukee undergrad studies

Renata Greeley has been a realtor with Shorewest for about 15 years and has closed on more than $288 million in sales during that time. She works out of Shorewest’s office in Burlington.

Greeley has been in the top three of real estate associates for Shorewest in volume, units and/or listings since 2010, and Racine County’s top agent since 2009.

“Renata is one of the hardest working real estate professionals in the industry today,” said Wendy Norem, marketing director for Shorewest Realtors. “She excels by forming real connections with her clients and getting to know them on a personal level. And, then she goes above and beyond their expectations to help them get the best return whether she is helping them buy and/or sell a home. Renata doesn’t work with a team, rather she does it all by herself – from hosting four to eight open houses a weekend, writing her own contracts, attending all inspection appointments and closings. Her personal attention to detail has helped her excel to be one of the best.”