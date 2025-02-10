Redevelopment planned for building southwest of Capitol Drive and North 76th Street

Author and bookstore owner Darick Spears plans to renovate the three-story, 21,000-square-foot building at 3953 N. 76th St. in the Nash Park neighborhood on Milwaukee’s far northwest side into a multi-purpose facility with a book store, café and printing services on the second floor and co-working space, laundromat and gym on the first floor.

Spears currently operates a bookstore, called Darick Books, at 2877 N. 76th St.

The building at 3953 N. 76th St. was built in 1970 and acquired by the city in 2011 through property tax foreclosure. If plans are approved, Spears would buy the building, located southwest of Capitol Drive and North 76th Street, from the city for $15,000.

- Advertisement -

Spears is planning $965,000 in renovations to the building including a new roof, plumbing, electrical updates, flooring, ceiling repairs and an HVAC system. In addition, an elevator would be installed at the rear of the building.