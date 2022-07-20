Recent real estate transactions – 7/20/22

Leases Founders 3: Sunbelt Rentals leased 36,108 SF at 933 W Somers Street in Downtown Milwaukee. Scott Revolinski and Brett Deter represented the Owner, Metz Holdings, Inc. Life Point Church, Inc. leased 8,622 SF at…

Leases

Sales

Sunbelt Rentals leased 36,108 SF at 933 W Somers Street in Downtown Milwaukee. Scott Revolinski and Brett Deter represented the Owner, Metz Holdings, Inc. Life Point Church, Inc. leased 8,622 SF at 400 Bay View Road in Mukwonago. John Davis represented the Owner, B & B Investment Properties LLC. Ixonia Bank leased 3,798 SF at 20935 Swenson Drive in Waukesha. John Davis and Jenna Maguire represented the Owner, Felton Properties, Inc. A Plus Tax leased 2,050 SF at 2675 N Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa. Jenna Maguire and Ned Purtell represented the Owner, SARA Investment Real Estate. Zero Studios renewed and expanded into 3,482 SF at the Dye House in Milwaukee’s historic Third Ward neighborhood. John Davis and Ned Purtell represented the Owner, Singerman Real Estate. Great Lakes MSO LLC leased 2,025 SF at 707 W Moreland Boulevard in Waukesha. John Davis and Patti Stevens represented the Tenant.TJW Plant 16 LLC purchased the 78,291 SF industrial facility at 4480 N 124th Street in Wauwatosa for $2,400,000. Paul McBride represented the Seller, Endeavor 4480 N 124th Street/ Matthew Beadle and Derek Pranke represented Genesis Investment Properties/Chippewa Holdings, LLC in selling the 45,598 SF Former Gordy’s Box at 303 E. Prairie View Rd. in Chippewa Falls. Jay Blom and Tom Treder represented Westlake Farms, LP in leasing 1,667 SF to Jersey Mike’s at Frances Pointe (106 Frances Lane) in Beaver Dam. Tom Treder and Derek Pranke represented Dave’s Hot Chicken in leasing 3,653 SF at 4814 Annamark Dr. in Madison. Matthew Beadle and Ross Koepsel represented Lake Geneva Retail LeaseCo, LLC in leasing 780 SF to Mahler Sotheby’s International Realty at Newport West Shoppes (223 Cook St.) in Lake Geneva. Matthew Beadle and Ross Koepsel represented Family Dollar Tree in leasing 10,500 SF at 389 State Road 70 East in Grantsburg.