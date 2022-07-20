Recent real estate transactions – 7/20/22

By
BizTimes Staff
-
Leases Founders 3: Sunbelt Rentals leased 36,108 SF at 933 W Somers Street in Downtown Milwaukee. Scott Revolinski and Brett Deter represented the Owner, Metz Holdings, Inc. Life Point Church, Inc. leased 8,622 SF at…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR