Recent real estate transaction announcements – 8/3/22

Sales

JLL:

JLL Capital Markets recently announced that it has closed the $17.4 million sale of Freshwater Apartments, a 76-unit, mixed-use apartment building in the Harbor District on the eastern edge of Walker’s Point in Milwaukee. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Wangard Partners. Bender Companies acquired the asset. Built in 2017, Freshwater Apartments features studio, one- and two-bedroom units with an average square footage of 635 square feet. Units feature granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, nine-foot ceilings, wood-style plank flooring, wall-to-wall windows and full-size washers and dryers. Community amenities consist of a clubroom with full kitchen, a rooftop terrace with grill stations, heated indoor parking and bike storage. The community also offers 16,645 square feet of retail, including T Mobile, UPS, Jimmy Johns and more. Situated at 1320 S. 1st St. within Freshwater Plaza, the property is proximate to full-service grocer, Cermak Fresh Market, as well as brand new developments, including UW-Milwaukee School of Freshwater Sciences and machinery manufacturer Komatsu’s new North American headquarters. The JLL Capital Markets Investment Advisory team representing the seller was led by Senior Director Wick Kirby, Director Amanda Friant and Senior Managing Director Jaime Fink.