Recent real estate transaction announcements – 8/10/22

By
BizTimes Staff
-
Sales PARADIGM Real Estate: PARADIGM Real Estate represented RTM Management Corp. in the sale of a 17,000 SF industrial building at 8888 W Tower Ave. to 8888 Tower LLC. The buyer intends to renovate the building and lease it to an undisclosed tenant. Brian Parrish,…

