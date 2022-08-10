Recent real estate transaction announcements – 8/10/22

Sales PARADIGM Real Estate: PARADIGM Real Estate represented RTM Management Corp. in the sale of a 17,000 SF industrial building at 8888 W Tower Ave. to 8888 Tower LLC. The buyer intends to renovate the building and lease it to an undisclosed tenant. Brian Parrish,…

Already an Insider? Log In

Sales

sale

Leases

Emmanuel and Elizabeth Cruz leased 3,452 SF at 8687 N 107th Street in Milwaukee. Scott Revolinski and Brett Deter represented the owner, LCM Funds 28 Distribution Center LLC.

Madisen Maher Architects leased Suite 102 (1,589 SF) at 133 W Pittsburgh Avenue in Milwaukee’s historic Walker’s Point neighborhood. Patti Stevens and Scott Revolinski represented the Owner, LCM Funds 59 Artisan LLC.

Trinity’s Hope LLC leased 953 SF at 500 E Grand Avenue in Beloit. John Davis and Bob Flood represented the Owner, BL Branch Group II LLC.

360 Concepts leased Suite 860 (1,885 SF) at 250 E Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee. John Davis represented the Owner, Fulcrum 250 East LLC.

T-Mobile renewed its lease of Suite 315 (1,851 SF) at 13555 Bishops Court in Brookfield. John Davis, Patti Stevens, and Ned Purtell represented the owner, Decade Companies.

Falls School of Music leased Suite 104 (1,550 SF) at the North Fork business center located at W176 N9810 Rivercrest Drive in Germantown. Jeanine Sweeney represented the owner, JBJ Properties.

Great Lakes MSO LLC leased 1,699 SF at 2923 Marketplace Drive in Fitchburg. John Davis and Patti Stevens represented the tenant.

PARADIGM Real Estate represented RTM Management Corp. in theof a 17,000 SF industrial building at 8888 W Tower Ave. to 8888 Tower LLC. The buyer intends to renovate the building and lease it to an undisclosed tenant. Brian Parrish, MBA, SIOR and Jim Johnson of PARADIGM Real Estate represented the seller and Travis Tiede, SIOR of Newmark represented the Buyer in the transaction.Hubbard Grossen Holdings LLC leased 8,000 SF at 9434-9450 N 107Street in Milwaukee. Brian Flood and Brett Deter represented the owner, Gravity Investments LLC.