Recent real estate transaction announcements – 11/23/22

Leases

Sales

PARAD

AGN Glass, LLC has leased 4,296 square feet of retail space at 5320 Washington Avenue in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin. Russ Sagmoen, Isaac Berg and James McKenna of Colliers | Wisconsin brokered this transaction. AGN Glass, LLC has leased 3,000 square feet of retail space at 5955 Green Bay Road in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Russ Sagmoen, Isaac Berg and James McKenna of Colliers | Wisconsin brokered this transaction. AGN Glass, LLC has leased 4,320 square feet of retail space at 8333 W Layton Avenue in Greenfield, Wisconsin. Russ Sagmoen, Isaac Berg and James McKenna of Colliers | Wisconsin brokered this transaction. Attack Taekwondo Fitness, LLC has leased 5,000 square feet of retail space at 5801-5885 S Packard Avenue in Cudahy, Wisconsin. Isaac Berg and James McKenna of Colliers | Wisconsin brokered this transaction. Metro Infectious Disease Consultants, LLC has leased 1,518 square feet of retail space at 7700 S Lovers Lane Road in Franklin, Wisconsin. Isaac Berg and Russ Sagmoen of Colliers | Wisconsin brokered this transaction.Appleton Bake Shoppe LLC has purchased 1.6 acres of land in Appleton, Wisconsin. Isaac Berg and Russ Sagmoen of Colliers | Wisconsin brokered this transaction.PARADIGM Real Estate represented Forester Property, LLC in the purchase of a 10,027 square foot industrial warehouse building on 1.72 acres located at 8525 North 87Street in Milwaukee from Nicolet Real Estate and Investment Corp. The buyer is an affiliate of Forester Tree Service, who will occupy the building. Matt Friedman ofIGM Real Estate represented the buyer in the transaction and Paul McBride of Founders 3 represented the seller in the transaction.