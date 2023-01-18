Recent real estate transaction announcements – 1/18/23

By
BizTimes Staff
-

Last updated on January 18th, 2023 at 12:52 pmLeases Founders 3: The Brian Brecklin Insurance Agency, Inc. (dba as State Farm) leased 1,367 SF at Lincoln Center II located at 2514 S 102nd Street in West Allis. Ned Purtell and Patti Stevens represented the Owner, Lincoln Center TIC Group. Mei & Associates, SC leased 1,327

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR