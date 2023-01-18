Recent real estate transaction announcements – 1/18/23

Click here to continue to BizTimes

Leases

Mei & Associates, SC leased 1,327 SF at 112 E Capitol Drive in Harland, WI. Bob Flood and John Davis represented the Owner, Brookline Branch Services.

Ethos Analytics LLC leased 737 SF at 112 E Capitol Drive in Harland, WI. Bob Flood and John Davis represented the Owner, Brookline Branch Services.

Rhyme Business Products LLC renewed their 4,470 SF at 330 S Executive Drive in Brookfield. John Davis, Patti Stevens, and Ned Purtell represented the Owner, Decade Companies, while Paul McBride and Jeanine Sweeney represented the Tenant, respectively.

Matthew Beadle and Tom Treder represented Tropical Smoothie Café in leasing 1,590 SF at Glendale Market (6969 N. Port Washington Rd.) in Glendale.

Sales

Tom Treder and Tom Bruss represented Shahram Afshani/Paradise Wisconsin Properties, LLC in selling the 94,828 SF Former Shopko at 9366 Hwy 16 in Onalaska.

The Brian Brecklin Insurance Agency, Inc. (dba as State Farm) leased 1,367 SF at Lincoln Center II located at 2514 S 102Street in West Allis. Ned Purtell and Patti Stevens represented the Owner, Lincoln Center TIC Group.Derek Pranke and Ross Koepsel represented NDC LLC in leasing 4,881 SF to Team Rehabilitation Physical Therapy at Market Square (6743 W. Greenfield Ave.) in West Allis.Kids At Work Academy leased 16,048 SF within the former school at 3814 W North Avenue in Milwaukee for a new daycare. Brian Flood and Brett Deter represented the Landlord, the New Covenant Baptist Church, Inc.L. Martin Investments LLC purchased the 7,170 SF office building at 7620 W Burleigh Street in Milwaukee for $280,000. Jeanine Sweeney represented the Seller, Sethi Real Estate LLC.