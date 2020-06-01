Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Rebecca Schloer has more than two decades of construction industry experience. For the last 15 years she has worked at Milwaukee-based CG Schmidt, most recently as senior project manager.

CG Schmidt is a four-generation family-owned business. Founded in 1920, the firm has built some of the most recognizable structures in southeastern Wisconsin.

In the last 18 months, Schloer has led the construction of more than 400,000 square feet of health care and educational space totaling approximately $75 million. She oversaw the construction of the three-story Froedtert Health and Medical College of Wisconsin West Bend Replacement Clinic which was completed in December 2019. She oversaw district-wide facility improvements throughout the Waupun School District and is currently working on the Wauwatosa East High School Aquatic Center project, which began early this year and will be complete in the fall.

Schloer is actively involved in empowHER, an organization dedicated to promoting a path for women in building trades, the Messer Mentor Program and the Wisconsin Healthcare Engineering Association.

“Rebecca has been an integral part of building up the communities in which we work and live by improving educational environments and supporting modern technology and care processes in the health care market,” said Tovah Cohen, marketing coordinator at CG Schmidt.