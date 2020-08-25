Notable Women in Law: Rebecca Mitich

Category: Notable Women in Law

11 Undergrad degree/university: B.A., Kalamazoo College

B.A., Kalamazoo College Graduate degree/university: M.Ed., Framingham State College

M.Ed., Framingham State College Law degree/university: J.D., Marquette University Law School

Rebecca Mitich, a partner in Husch Blackwell LLP’s Milwaukee office, focuses her practice on representing companies, investors, developers and lenders in a broad range of real estate and finance transactions.

She graduated magna cum laude from Marquette University Law School after earning an undergraduate degree from Kalamazoo College, her masters in education from Framingham State College, and working for seven years in the fields of education and non-profit development.

She regularly guides her clients through complex New Markets Tax Credit and Low-Income Housing Tax Credit transactions. In fact, she has worked on the placement of more than $200 million in New Market Tax Credit allocations into qualified development projects in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois and on more than $400 million in construction loans to projects in Wisconsin and across the country.

She represents developers, national commercial banks and PACE capital providers in construction financing projects, including those that utilize tax increment financing, historic tax credits or other government incentives.

According to Steve Renau, director of content and communications at Husch Blackwell, Mitich has emerged as one of the “preeminent leaders in the country” on opportunity zones, which were created as part of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and designed to spur economic investment in distressed census tracts. She is regularly called upon by mainstream, business and trade media to offer insight and expertise on this topic.