Restaurants

Raul's Taco Shop planned for former Sticky Rice location

Sonia Spitz
Sonia Spitz
1000 E. Locust St. Image from Google Maps
Raul’s Taco Shop, a Mexican-inspired takeout restaurant, is planned for the former Sticky Rice location at 1000 E. Locust St. in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood, according to city documents.

Raul’s Taco Shop would occupy the 900-square-foot space and offer a Mexican-style takeout menu including tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos and chimichangas. The restaurant would operate Monday – Thursday, 11 AM to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 a.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to city documents.

Raul’s plans to open on April 1.

The space was formerly home to Sticky Rice’s brick-and-mortar location before consolidating its business to its current location on Brady Street in early 2023.

The space on Locust Street has been home to several other restaurants including Kitchen Kings, Thai Lotus and Jax Pizza between the closure of Sticky Rice and the proposal for Raul’s.

A representative from Raul’s was not immediately available for comment on the restaurant.

