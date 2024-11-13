Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce names new CEO

announced today thathas been named its new president and CEO. [caption id="attachment_600555" align="alignleft" width="336"]Mark Lewis[/caption] Lewis will begin serving in the role on Jan. 6. He will replace RAMC’s retiring president and CEO,. Lewis was the president and publisher of the Racine Journal Times from 2009 to 2022 and also served as president and publisher of the Kenosha News and Lake Geneva Regional News from 2018-22. Currently, he is the president of Southern Wisconsin for, managing 14 newspapers. Lewis and his wife Lisa have three adult children, all of whom graduated from St. Catherine’s High School. “Lisa and I are excited to return to Racine,” Lewis said. “It became our adopted home. We have numerous friends in Racine that we look forward to being closer to. I am honored to have the opportunity to lead an organization I have so much respect for.”