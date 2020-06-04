Notable Women in Construction and Design: Rachel Rueckert

Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Notable Women in Construction and Design Number of years working in your current industry: 23

23 Number of years with your current company/firm: 9

9 Undergrad degree/university: Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering/Milwaukee School of Engineering

Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering/Milwaukee School of Engineering Graduate degree/university: Master of Science in Engineering/Milwaukee School of Engineering

Rachel Rueckert is a partner and senior commissioning provider with Brookfield-based Ring & DuChateau Consulting Engineers. She joined the firm’s commissioning group as a commissioning provider and department co-leader in 2010, and was named a partner in 2018.

While the company provides services for many types of facilities, the majority of Rueckert’s work is done in health care facilities. She has recently been lead commissioning provider for several projects: Froedtert Hospital’s Integrated Procedural Platform and Central Sterile Department, Advocate Aurora’s Greenfield Ambulatory Surgery Center and West Allis Women’s Oncology Pharmacy, ProHealth Care’s D.N. Greenwald Center expansion and Waukesha Memorial Hospital’s Heart and Vascular Center.

Rueckert is a board member, current secretary and president-elect for the Building Commissioning Association Central Chapter. She is also an active member of AABC Commissioning Group (ACG), American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE), Wisconsin Healthcare Engineering Association (WHEA) and Horatio Alger Association.

“Her success lies in personalizing her approach to facility issues, emphasizing the importance of making the right choices though they may not always be the easiest, most cost-effective or quickest options,” said Pam Volk, business development coordinator at Ring & DuChateau. “She does not view commissioning as a job, but as a way to help facility owners achieve their goals.”