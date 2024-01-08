QuadMed names chief growth officer

, a subsidiary of Sussex-basedthat provides health and wellness solutions for employers, has addedas chief growth officer. In this role, Ness will lead initiatives aimed at fostering innovation, and driving growth, the company said. Ness has 30 years of experience in worksite health, occupational health, health coaching, and pharmacy services. Most recently, she served as chief revenue officer for CareATC. Previously, Ness held the positions of chief growth officer for Proactive MD and national director of business development for Premise Health. She has also held sales leadership positions with Pfizer. "Lisa's alignment with our values and her expertise in cultivating strategic relationships make her a perfect fit for our organization and the way we approach our business. Her style will reinforce our commitment to thinking in decades, not quarters, and will foster the right partnerships with like-minded employers and brokers to not only grow our business, but to grow it deliberately,” said Dr., president of QuadMed. "Joining QuadMed is inspiring, given its status as a family-owned and operated company. Having Quad, a global marketing experience company, as the parent organization provides QuadMed with unrivaled support and investment in best-in-class resources like the Epic electronic medical record system,” Ness said. “In an industry undergoing rapid transformation, QuadMed's unwavering commitment to its over 30-year mission and dedication to remaining independent is one of its greatest strengths and unique differentiators. I look forward to contributing to the company’s rich legacy of fostering innovation and growing through meaningful partnerships.”