Quad establishes recruiting and training hub on Milwaukee’s northwest side

Sussex-based Quad has opened a new recruiting and training hub, called Quad MKE, at the Century City Tower building at 4201 N. 27th St. in the 30th Street Industrial Corridor area on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

City and state officials, community partners and neighborhood residents gathered for an event on Tuesday to celebrate the opening of Quad MKE, located on the building’s second floor, which became operational earlier this year.

It is Quad’s first dedicated hub for talent sourcing, skills training and community engagement.

“QuadMKE represents our long-term dedication to work with the community and help overcome the inhibitors to family-sustaining careers,” said Joel Quadracci, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Quad. “Quad is built on a unique ‘maker’ culture that focuses on problem-solving for our clients, and that requires a talented, quality workforce. Quad MKE is providing the tools, training and transportation necessary to attract the talent that will propel us forward as a marketing experience company.”

“We are continuing to build our presence in Milwaukee – not only through this hub, but also through investments like the Melvina Park expansion and improvement project – because its important for us to actively invest in our local economy in ways that support job readiness and healthier communities. We believe our investment will serve as a catalyst for others to get involved. We are pleased to contribute to this vibrant neighborhood and look forward to Century City being an integral part of our path forward.”

Removing barriers to employment is a primary focus for Quad MKE, the company said in a news release. For example, to address the need for reliable transportation, Quad MKE provides a company-run shuttle service from the near north side to select Quad manufacturing locations not served by public bus routes. People who participate in the transportation program also receive meals while commuting on the shuttle.

In addition to manufacturing roles, Quad MKE is also helping to prepare individuals for administrative and creative agency careers within Quad.

“Quad MKE is proud to be part of this community’s ongoing revitalization efforts,” said Brandon Ramey, Quad MKE site director. “We thank our many community partners, including Running Rebels and JobsWork MKE, for their support in helping us create pathways to jobs with long-term career potential. We would not have been able to achieve what we have done without their guidance and support.”