Q&A: Briggs & Stratton’s new CEO shares his vision for moving the company forward

Last month
, Wauwatosa-based Briggs & Stratton
announced that former Whirlpool
executive Joe Liotine
had been hired to serve as the company’s newest chief executive officer.
Liotine joined Briggs & Stratton after working at Benton Harbor, Michigan-based Whirlpool for 18 years. He was most recently president and chief operating officer, a role that saw him lead the company’s global kitchen aid business. Liotine was responsible for product development, research and development, sourcing and IT. He stepped down from his role as president and COO of Whirlpool in late January.
In a recent interview with BizTimes Milwaukee, Liotine shared how his experience at Whirlpool will help him guide Briggs & Stratton into the future and what role southeastern Milwaukee will play in that vision.
BizTimes: What attracted you to the opportunity to lead Briggs & Stratton?
Liotine:
“Briggs & Stratton’s legacy and potential both attracted me. It’s a 115-year-old great American company. I’m a brand guy, so a company’s brand portfolio is important to me. Most notably, Ferris, Vanguard, and the Briggs brand itself all appealed to me. We are in a time of strategic transformation, so I look forward to leveraging Briggs & Stratton’s significant assets to write the next chapter for the company.”
BizTimes: How will your career at Whirlpool help guide you at Briggs & Stratton?
Liotine:
“I know how to be successful amid significant competitive threats and industrial pressures. The Whirlpool appliance business has been under a lot of competitive threat, primarily from Korean- and Chinese-based companies, and pressures from big dealer and retailer partners.
"My experience overseeing global operating footprints and supply chain complexities and my ability to understand the vital role product development plays in meeting the compelling needs of our customers and users are highly relevant and transferable.
"Having run the North American Whirlpool business for a long time, we had significant market share and generated strong profitability despite all the pressures in the sector. These successes and experiences will help guide me in my new role.”
BizTimes: What's your vision for the continued growth of the company's electrification business?
Liotine:
“Briggs & Stratton needs to be successful in all areas of our business. We want to provide solutions that create better customer experiences across all our products, especially those undergoing industry changes. Electrification is part of that, so we want to succeed there. We are also focused on commercial growth, and these customers increasingly need electric power solutions.”
BizTimes
: Do you foresee additional acquisitions being part of the company's overall growth strategy?
Liotine:
“Briggs & Stratton is focused on growth, and we would evaluate any asset that can help us achieve our strategic growth goals.”
BizTimes
: What will metro Milwaukee's role be as the company continues to move deeper into the electrification business?
Liotine:
“With our corporate headquarters here, Wauwatosa has been the center of our 115-year history. This city will always be important to us. Our primary research and development and technology hubs are here. However, we have employees located in tech centers, warehouses, and manufacturing locations across the globe, and they all play an essential role in the company’s future."
BizTimes: How will the company distinguish itself within the crowded clean energy market?
Liotine:
“Briggs & Stratton has always been committed to serving the power needs of our customers irrespective of the technology or application. We were early explorers of alternatives to gas combustion, prototyping a hybrid car back in 1980. We now provide engines that run on natural gas for home standby power generation, and electric battery solutions, and we will continue to create products that differentiate us from the competition and help our customers and dealers get their work done. So, we’ll leverage our 115 years of experience to determine what comprehensive solutions are needed across our business lines and cater our product offerings accordingly.”