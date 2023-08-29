Former Whirlpool president and COO named new CEO of Briggs & Stratton

Just a few weeks after Wauwatosa-based Briggs & Stratton announced the sudden departure of its former chief executive officer, Steve Andrews, the company has found its replacement.
Effective Tuesday, Joe Liotine is now serving as the company’s CEO.
Liotine joins Briggs & Stratton after working at Benton Harbor, Michigan-based Whirlpool for 18 years. He was most recently president and chief operating officer, a role that saw him lead the company’s global kitchen aid business. Liotine was responsible for product development, research and development, sourcing and IT.
Liotine stepped down from his role as president and COO of Whirlpool in late January. At the time, the company gave no reason for his departure and said he would be serving in an advisory role through the end of March. Liotine was promoted to president and COO of Whirlpool in August of 2021.
Prior to his role as chief operating officer, Liotine was president of Whirlpool's North American business, senior vice president of product and brand marketing, general manager Canada operations, sales general manager and senior strategy director.
"I am delighted to be joining Briggs & Stratton and look forward to working closely with the talented Briggs' team to provide market leading products and services to our customers and to drive the continued growth and success of Briggs & Stratton," Liotine said in a news release. "Briggs & Stratton has over 110 years of experience, is trusted by millions of people around the world and is backed by the largest service network in the industry. It is ideally placed to take advantage of the multiple market opportunities and I am delighted to be leading this great business at this exciting time."