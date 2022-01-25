ProHealth Care opens Mukwonago hospital, continues hiring push to fill open positions

ProHealth Care opened its $55 million Mukwonago hospital this week as the Waukesha-based health system continues its hiring push to staff the facility.

ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital-Mukwonago, located along Highway 83 just off I-43, is the fourth hospital in the health system, which includes ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital, ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital and ProHealth Rehabilitation Hospital of Wisconsin in Waukesha. The new hospital adds about 100 new jobs in the Mukwonago area, according to ProHealth.

An online jobs portal lists dozens of open positions at the new facility, including roles in nursing, surgical services, housekeeping, food service and other areas.

Construction for the project, which was completed in November, involved building out new space and renovating existing space at its D.N. Greenwald Center campus, at 240 Maple Ave., to convert it into a 24-bed inpatient hospital.

The hospital plans were first announced in spring 2018, but the construction timeline was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ProHealth Care’s presence in Mukwonago has expanded over the years. In 2005, the health system opened a multi-specialty clinic and outpatient center on the site along Highway 83. In 2015, it added a 66,000-square-foot emergency department, and in 2018 it built a 31,000-square-foot addition to create space for a specialty clinic and a center for the diagnosis and treatment of digestive health disorders.

Services at the new hospital include a 24/7 emergency department, inpatient and outpatient surgical services, advanced diagnostic imaging, primary and specialty care, a cancer center, cardiac diagnostic testing, a cardiac catheterization lab, interventional radiology, physical and occupational therapy, sports medicine, speech pathology, a GI procedure center, laboratory services and a retail pharmacy.

“We are excited to be able to bring a hospital to Mukwonago,” said Susan Edwards, chief executive officer of ProHealth Care. “It is a privilege to serve the people of this area, and we look forward to continuing to grow with the community.”

The Mukwonago hospital was designed by Eppstein Uhen Architects, and J.H. Findorff & Son oversaw construction.