Potawatomi’s Heart of Canal Street campaign raises record $1.2 million

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s signature charity program Heart of Canal Street pulled in a record $1.2 million in 2019 to benefit 31 area children’s charities.

The campaign total was the highest in the program’s 26-year history, Potawatomi said.

As this year’s “Charity of Choice,” Milwaukee-based nonprofit Sojourner Family Peace Center will receive the first $100,000 raised during the campaign. Sojourner plans to direct the funds to Camp HOPE, a week-long summer camp for kids affected by domestic violence.

Heart of Canal Street funds are raised primarily through Canal Street bingo games played during every bingo session from August through mid-December.

Twenty organizations were selected randomly out of a pool of 150 applicants to benefit from the campaign. They joined 10 signature charities previously selected by Potawatomi’s media partners in August.

The full list of organizations that received donations this year include:

Signature Charities

ACTS Housing—presented by BizTimes

ALS Association of Wisconsin— presented by Lamar Outdoor

Arts at Large— presented by 88nine Radio Milwaukee

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro MKE— presented by WITI Fox 6

Girls On the Run— presented by Fox Sports Wisconsin

Kids Matter, Inc.—presented by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Sharp Literacy— presented by Clear Channel Outdoor

Special Olympics— presented by WTMJ TV

Special Spaces— presented by Good Karma Brands

Zachariah’s Acres— presented by CBS 58

Randomly selected charities