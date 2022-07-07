Portland startup Radious is bringing its workspace rentals to Milwaukee

Portland-based startup Radious is embracing the changing world of work and providing both workers and companies with a bevy of remote working options. The company, founded during the summer of 2020, allows users to rent…

Before the pandemic shut everything down, she and her partner had been renting out a room in their apartment through Airbnb. Then, a sizable portion of income was taken from them. “I’m a silver linings sort of person, so when catastrophic things happen in the world, I think the only way for me to hang on is to find something good and something distracting,” said Moreau. Once everything shut down, Moreau and her partner were hesitant to reopen their space for one key reason: laundry. They did not want to wash a stranger’s linens during the height of the pandemic, when everyone was being particularly careful. So, the idea to eliminate the overnight component of renting a room was born. “We thought who needs day rentals? Working professionals,” Moreau said.The idea became a hit in the couple’s neighborhood in Portland, with several neighbors expressing interest in being listed. In the fall, companies also started expressing interest in using the service. As remote work became the norm and companies began canceling leases, Moreau saw the opportunity to have Radious offered as an employee benefit. “It’s that proximity and convenience – that access – and the comforts of home. For two years we’ve been working in our house, but it hasn’t necessarily been healthy. (We’ve been) working isolated in one room and not seeing people and not necessarily having boundaries for work/life separation,” she said. Radious spaces are booked primarily within residences. This is done with the purpose of giving employees and companies working spaces right in their neighborhoods. A single person or a team can book a space. Users can search for different space options based on internet speed, types of desks or workstations, whether they can bring their kids and more. “We’ve just developed habits over the past few years of convenience,” Moreau said. “Commercial spaces and co-working spaces are typically centrally located. With us you can walk three doors down to your neighbor’s guest house turned office.” This week, Radious officially launched in the Milwaukee market. The company has 68 listings in the Portland market and 14 in Milwaukee. There are also over 30 pending listings. The Radious team chose Milwaukee as its second market for several reasons. The fact that the city has a similar culture to Portland and that it is moderately sized were key, as is Milwaukee’s startup scene. As for what’s next for Radious following its expansion into Milwaukee, Moreau wants to see the company continue to expand and dominate the market. Radious has already completed a $265,000 seed round. “I’ve built two other marketplaces before with co-founders. Radious is the biggest, most ambitious thing I’ve ever done in my career. Partly because the market opportunity is massive,” Moreau said. “The number of people we can help feel fulfilled in their work is so exciting.” To help users get a taste of the Radious experience, the company also hosts Rad Workdays where people can stop by a larger co-working space for free. Radious is hosting a Rad Workday in Milwaukee on Friday. Details on the event can be found online.