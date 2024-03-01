Plunkett Raysich Architects acquires Texas-based dental office design firm

Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

Milwaukee-basedannounced today that it has acquired Buda, Texas-based dental office design consulting firm. PRA and PDG have held a strategic partnership for more than 12 years. Together, the firms have completed 30 projects in 12 states. “This merger formally expands the services of the PRA Healthcare Planning and Design Studio to seamlessly support a full dental design specialty across the United States,” Plunkett Raysich said in a news release. “PDG and PRA have a shared culture focused on creating uniquely crafted and welcoming destinations that help to increase access to dental and health care services. I am excited that this merger produces a larger portfolio of complementary services that can help our clients in all areas of the nation” said, Plunkett Raysich healthcare partner.andof Practice Design Group will continue to offer design services as members of the PRA Dental Design Studio, working closely with the rest of the PRA Healthcare Planning and Design Studio. Plunkett Raysich health care architect and dental plannerwill assume day-to-day coordination of the PRA Dental Design Studio, allowing Jeff and Pat Carter to focus their time on projects and research. “We selected PRA, in 2012, as the local architect of record on an 84-operatory multi-specialty facility for Racine Dental Group. We realized our views on design and our workstyles meshed. We’ve been collaborating ever since. I am excited about the enhanced design, building modeling, and visualization capabilities we now have as PRA,” said Pat Carter.