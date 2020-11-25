Pleasant Prairie gives final approval for new Kwik Trip store

Pleasant Prairie on Monday gave the final approval needed for Kwik Trip to construct a new gas station and convenience store in the village.

The La Crosse-based gas station chain plans to build its fifth Pleasant Prairie location in the Main Street Market development, west of where Old Green Bay Road meets 102nd Street.

The village Plan Commission on Monday gave approval to final site and operational plans for the 11,000-square-foot project. Construction is slated to begin in spring 2021, according to a news release.

The Kwik Trip will include 10 fueling dispensers, a convenience store and a car wash. It will hire 20 full-time and eight part-time employees, and will operate from 5 a.m. to midnight daily.

“Kwik Trip has been a great community partner; their locations are well known for their cleanliness and quality services,” Jean Werbie-Harris, Pleasant Prairie community development director, said in a statement. “The new location will be a benefit to the area, providing easy access to fresh groceries and gas.”

Main Street Market is being developed by Kenosha-based Bear Development LLC, and includes a new Froedtert medical office building. The property is divided into six lots, and additional projects there could include office and multi-tenant commercial buildings, according to the village.