Top European soccer teams to play exhibition match at Lambeau Field

The Green Bay Packers today announced that an exhibition match between top European soccer teams FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City will be held at Lambeau Field on Saturday, July 23 at 6 p.m.

It will be the first-ever soccer match played at Lambeau. Plans for the match were first reported in March by the Green Bay Press Gazette.

“We are looking forward to hosting a different kind of football at Lambeau Field this summer as we welcome FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City to Green Bay,” said Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy. “Our home stadium is renowned for its history and tradition, and we’re honored to host two equally historic clubs from across the pond. We’re looking forward to seeing their devoted supporters from around the world attend Lambeau Field’s debut soccer match.”

Tickets for the game will go on sale to the public Friday, May 6. Packers Season Ticket Holders will have access to an exclusive presale starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 5. Season ticket holders and official supporters clubs for FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City will have a separate presale window for tickets starting May 3. Prices range from $35 to $160.