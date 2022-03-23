Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin receives $17 million gift from MacKenzie Scott

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin Inc. announced it has received a $17 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, bringing the Milwaukee-based nonprofit organization halfway to its fundraising goal.

PPWI said Scott’s pledge is the largest gift in its history, noting it comes at a time when legislators in several states are advancing efforts to curtail abortion access.

The gift will “accelerate PPWI’s ability to provide safe and affordable health care to all patients no matter what is decided in the courts or passed by legislative bodies,” the organization said Wednesday.

PPWI is seeking to raise $36 million for a dedicated fund that “fuel mission needs in communities throughout Wisconsin,” Tanya Atkinson, president and chief executive officer of PPWI, said in a statement Wednesday. The organization is now at the halfway point toward that target.

The Wisconsin-based Planned Parenthood affiliate operates 22 health centers across the state, serving roughly 60,000 patients annually. Its health centers provide reproductive health care, including well-woman exams, breast and cervical cancer screenings, STI testing and treatment, birth control and abortion care at three locations.

“We are so grateful to Ms. Scott for her belief and significant investment in the essential health care that Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin has proudly provided for nearly 90 years, particularly in this critical moment,” Atkinson said. “Our work is deeply rooted in the core belief that having a strong and healthy community is making sure everybody has access to the health care they need no matter the zip code, race, immigration status, ability to pay, gender, or sexual orientation.”

Its national parent organization, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, announced Wednesday it had received $275 million from Scott. Twenty-one affiliates, including PPWI, also received individual gifts, according to a blog post published by Scott.

Other Milwaukee-area organizations to receive gifts from Scott since December 2020 include:

Scott was previously married to Amazon chief executive officer Jeff Bezos. Her net worth is estimated to be more $55 billion, according to Bloomberg.