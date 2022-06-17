Pine Lake home sold for $5.5 million

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Image from Redfin.

A 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom home on Pine Lake in the Village of Chenequa recently sold for $5.5 million, according to state records.

The home was sold by the Jason F. Abraham Revocable Trust to the Donald W. Layden Jr. Revocable Trust of 1992, according to state records. Abraham is the owner of Milwaukee-based law firm Hupy & Abraham. Layden is executive vice president of the Payments and Network Group and head of strategy and M&A for Atlanta-based NCR Corp. Previously he was a partner for Milwaukee-based law firm Quarles & Brady and an operating partner for Baird Capital.

The home was last sold in 2012 for about $2 million, according to Redfin. The home has an assessed value of $2.56 million, according to Waukesha County records.

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

