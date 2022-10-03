Pilot Project Brewing names new chief innovation officer

Chicago-based brewery incubator Pilot Project Brewing,
which is in the midst of establishing operations in Milwaukee, has named Todd Haug
as chief innovation officer. As innovation lead, Haug joins Glenn Allen, chief product officer and head brewer, and Damian Padilla, production manager, to lead process and product innovation for Pilot Project. Haug will support the company’s ongoing strategy to launch and grow its host of incubated brands and innovative concepts. Haug will spend most of his time working at the Milwaukee location. “Our team has been a massive supporter of Todd's work and influence in our industry over the years,” said Dan Abel,
Pilot Project co-founder and CEO. “As an incubator, it's vital Pilot Project builds a place for itself at the helm of all things experimentation and innovation. Pilot Project isn't just a place to launch a brand. You're building your brand with the best minds and talent in our industry. From R&Ding new concepts and using first-of-their-kind ingredients to implementing modern brewing techniques and ensuring consistency and efficiency in production across Pilot Project's locations, Todd's role is to ensure we stay proactive in both disrupting our industry and making better products.” Haug’s past roles have included director of operations at Minneapolis-based Surly Brewing,
head brewer at Minneapolis-based Rock Bottom and a head brewing role at Munster, Indiana-based Three Floyds Brewing.
Last month, Pilot Project officially closed on its purchase
of Milwaukee Brewing Company’s
former downtown Milwaukee production facility at 1128 N. 9th
St., as well as the attached Bottle House 42 restaurant
. The company’s mission is to foster experimental and small-batch brewing. Pilot Project plans to launch between five and 10 brands annually.