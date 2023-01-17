Piggly Wiggly to close Capitol Drive store in Milwaukee

Sheboygan-based Piggly Wiggly Midwest plans to close one of its two Milwaukee stores.

In a WARN Act notice to the state, the company says it will close its store at 709 E. Capitol Drive, putting 52 employees out of a job.

The layoffs are expected to begin on March 18 and will occur during a 14-day period, according to a letter to the state from Piggly Wiggly Midwest senior director Bill Sullivan.

“This action will be permanent, and the entire store will close,” Sullivan’s letter states.

The employees at the store are not represented by a union.

Piggly Wiggly Midwest has about 100 stores, nearly all of them in Wisconsin. It only has one other store in the city of Milwaukee, located at 123 W. Oklahoma Ave. in the city’s Bay View neighborhood.