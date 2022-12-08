Photo Essay: Brew City Battle brings Badgers basketball to American Family Field

Nearly 18,000 fans gathered at the Milwaukee Brewers’ home stadium on Nov. 11 to watch a different kind of ball game, as the venue – for the first time in its 22-year history – hosted basketball games instead of baseball.
The Aurora Health Care Brew City Battle at American Family Field featured an early-season doubleheader of Wisconsin Badgers basketball, with the men’s team defeating the Stanford Cardinal 60-50 and the women’s team falling to the Kansas State Wildcats 77-63.
Crews with Chicago-based Intersport – a marketing agency that led creative concepting and operations for the event – worked over the course of two days to transform the baseball diamond into a basketball court.
The Brew City Battle marked the first college basketball event staged in a baseball-only venue since the University of San Diego played San Diego State at the Padres’ home stadium Petco Park in 2015.