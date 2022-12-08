Photo Essay: Brew City Battle brings Badgers basketball to American Family Field

Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

Nearly 18,000 fans gathered at the Milwaukee Brewers’ home stadium on Nov. 11 to watch a different kind of ball game, as the venue – for the first time in its 22-year history – hosted basketball games instead of baseball. The Aurora Health Care Brew City Battle at American Family Field featured an early-season doubleheader

The Aurora Health Care Brew City Battle at American Family Field featured an early-season doubleheader of Wisconsin Badgers basketball, with the men’s team defeating the Stanford Cardinal 60-50 and the women’s team falling to the Kansas State Wildcats 77-63.

Crews with Chicago-based Intersport – a marketing agency that led creative concepting and operations for the event – worked over the course of two days to transform the baseball diamond into a basketball court.

The Brew City Battle marked the first college basketball event staged in a baseball-only venue since the University of San Diego played San Diego State at the Padres’ home stadium Petco Park in 2015.

[gallery columns="1" size="full" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="560179,560180,560181,560184,560185,560183"]