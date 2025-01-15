Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Real Estate

Philadelphia Eagles LB buys home in Brookfield

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Learn more about:
Green Bay PackersNew Orleans SaintsPhiladelphia EaglesUniversity of Wisconsin-MadisonZack Baun
Last updated

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun, who is from the Milwaukee area, and his wife Ali, have purchased a 5,500-square-foot, 4-bedroom home in Brookfield for about $1 million, according to state records. The home was sold by Susan G. Lewis.

The Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers 22-10 on Sunday in the NFL playoffs. Baun had an interception and 8 tackles in the game. He has had a stellar season for the Eagles and was named a first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press.

Baun played for the New Orleans Saints for four seasons before joining the Eagles this season. He is a free agent after this season.

- Advertisement -

Baun attended West Bend East High School before moving to Brown Deer after his sophomore year and then went to Brown Deer High School.

He then attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and played football for the Badgers from 2016-19, earning first-team All-America honors his senior year.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee