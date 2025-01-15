Philadelphia Eagles LB buys home in Brookfield

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun, who is from the Milwaukee area, and his wife Ali, have purchased a 5,500-square-foot, 4-bedroom home in Brookfield for about $1 million, according to state records. The home was sold by Susan G. Lewis.

The Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers 22-10 on Sunday in the NFL playoffs. Baun had an interception and 8 tackles in the game. He has had a stellar season for the Eagles and was named a first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press.

Baun played for the New Orleans Saints for four seasons before joining the Eagles this season. He is a free agent after this season.

Baun attended West Bend East High School before moving to Brown Deer after his sophomore year and then went to Brown Deer High School.

He then attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and played football for the Badgers from 2016-19, earning first-team All-America honors his senior year.