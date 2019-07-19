Pewaukee Lake home sold for $1.75 million

A 4,059-square-foot home on Pewaukee Lake has sold for $1.75 million, according to state records.

The home is located on a two-third acre lot on Peterson Drive, is the Sea View Estates area of the City of Pewaukee. It has four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half bathrooms, according to Coldwell Banker. The property has 13 feet of lake frontage.

The home last sold for $759,000 in 2005, according to Realtor.com. It had an assessed value of $590,000 in 2017 and $1 million in 2018, according to Waukesha County records.

The home was sold by Thomas and Cheryl Ryan of Pewaukee to the Dennis C. and Deanna M. Tetzlaff Revocable Living Trust, according to state records. Dennis is the president and Deanna vice president and account manager for Pewaukee-based and family-owned Northern Equipment Company Inc.