Pewaukee beach’s Myxn Bar moving, expanding offerings

Myxn Bar Boutique at Pewaukee beach will now be called Myxn Lakeside and will be moving into a larger space at the southern end of the Pewaukee beach strip. Myxn’s new name will be accompanied by several changes to the business including the expansion of its menu options, new live music and outdoor amenities, a hot dog stand for beachgoers, and the removal of all of its apparel, according to owner Tim Steidl.

Myxn will move from its current location to another suite just a few doors north within the building at 145 W Wisconsin Ave., replacing Twisted Vine wine bar.

Myxn will no longer sell apparel and will focus on the expansion of its food and beverage options including prime rib sandwiches, handmade soups, salads, appetizers, beer, wine and craft cocktails.

The new space will have seating for roughly 50 people inside and an additional 60 people outside during the summer months. The patio will be equipped with tables and chairs, couches, and firepits and will host live music performances a couple times per month, according to village documents.

In the summer months, a hot dog stand will be open near the outdoor seating area for beachgoers “so they don’t have to go into a restaurant and worry about putting shoes and shirts on,” Steidl said in a letter to the village.

“They can come right up to our fence line and order a hot dog and go right back to the beach,” he said in the letter.

Myxn will move from its current location on April 1 and organize a series of soft launch events before opening its doors to the public on May 1.

The inside will be updated with new paint, furniture, and décor to appear more “beachy.”

Myxn’s signature perfume, cologne and candle mixing bar will remain with options to book private parties with up to 45 guests or partake in its walk-in services.

Twisted Vine did not immediately respond to an inquiry regarding the future of the business.