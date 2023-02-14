Pewaukee-based Enterforce acquired by Massachusetts-based company

Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

Pewaukee-based talent acquisition firm Enterforce Inc. has been acquired by Maynard, Massachusetts-based The Panther Group. “We are excited to be an integral component of The Panther Group. Enterforce’s philosophy has always been to focus on our customers and our team, with a passionate desire to take care of both. Our customers will benefit from the

"This acquisition is viewed as a joining of two extraordinary companies very similar in experience and culture, with practice strengths that are highly complementary and that will enable us to provide a new and broader set of services to our clients," said Sean Cogdell, chief executive officer of the Panther Group. "The synergies and increase in scale will enable The Panther Group and Enterforce to continue delivering exceptional talent, exceptional service, and world-class human capital solutions to a broader market-base. The sales growth opportunities, and operational efficiencies to both organizations with its forward-focused business strategy is exponential."