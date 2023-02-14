Pewaukee-based Enterforce acquired by Massachusetts-based company

Pewaukee-based talent acquisition firm Enterforce Inc. has been acquired by Maynard, Massachusetts-based The Panther Group.
"We are excited to be an integral component of The Panther Group. Enterforce's philosophy has always been to focus on our customers and our team, with a passionate desire to take care of both. Our customers will benefit from the vertical integration and seamless depth of expertise of our combined teams to support customers nationwide and globally. Our team members will be able to grow and prosper as The Panther Group grows within the talent acquisition market," said Marie O'Brien, chairman emeritus of the board of Enterforce, who started the business 22 years ago. "It is a natural synergy, and we are excited that the collaboration of the combined teams, and the breadth and depth of their knowledgebase, will be unsurpassed in the industry! This acquisition shows our commitment to continue to invest in bringing better solutions to our customers in the talent acquisition markets."
"This acquisition is viewed as a joining of two extraordinary companies very similar in experience and culture, with practice strengths that are highly complementary and that will enable us to provide a new and broader set of services to our clients," said Sean Cogdell, chief executive officer of the Panther Group. "The synergies and increase in scale will enable The Panther Group and Enterforce to continue delivering exceptional talent, exceptional service, and world-class human capital solutions to a broader market-base. The sales growth opportunities, and operational efficiencies to both organizations with its forward-focused business strategy is exponential."