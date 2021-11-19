Pet Supplies Plus store opening soon in Germantown

A new Pet Supplies Plus store will open Wednesday, Nov. 24 in Germantown.

Located at the Sendik’s Village Centre at N112 W15800 Mequon Road, the store will bring 25 jobs to the area, according to a news release. Pet Supplies Plus sells natural pet foods, toys and other products from dozens of brands. It also offers services such as grooming, wash stations, and wellness checks at low prices.

Pet Supplies Plus currently has eight other locations in southeastern Wisconsin. The Germantown store is the second location for franchisees and Milwaukee natives Dan and Dick Karas. The brothers opened their first Pet Supplies Plus location in Mequon last year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, Dan worked as a regional sales manager for a building supply company for 26 years, and Dick has a background as a cardiologist at a medical school in Boston. However, an accident in 2013 left Dick with a spinal cord injury, and he unable to continue his career. At the same time, Dan was ready for something new, so they decided to go into business together.

“We love to see our neighbors come into the store four to five days a week to hang out with us at our first location,” they said. “Our neighbors and team members enjoy the positive culture we have created in Mequon, and we are thrilled to be able to bring that same culture to Germantown.”

The new store will partner with local animal shelters, rescue organizations, and non-profits to host adoption events, fundraisers, and pet food and product drives.

A weekend-long grand opening event is set for Dec. 4 and 5. It will include special prize giveaways and sale prices.