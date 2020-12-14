Notable Heroes in Health Care: Penelope Ransom

Category: Notable Heroes in Health Care

Notable Heroes in Health Care Number of years working in your current industry:

Number of years with your current company/firm:

Penelope Ransom, chief administrative officer of Network Health Inc., has remained a constant source of composure and leadership for the company the last 10 years.

Network Health had ownership and leadership changes, and now is faced with the challenges of COVID-19.

To minimize internal disruption throughout this time, Ransom spearheaded the recruitment of 11 executives in a 12-month window without engaging external recruiters and built a government programs division from the ground up to manage governance and implement regulated products.

She established the “co-creation methodology” to engage customers in both process improvement and product development functions.

“She maximized her professional expertise, strategic vision and human empathy to build trust at all levels of the organization, the industry and the community we all share,” said Lisa Ehlke, vice president of public relations at The Zizzo Group. “Penny has unwavering composure, bringing consistency with her approach for leading people and innovation to her approach for serving its customers.”

Under Ransom’s leadership, the company has doubled in size from 243 employees to 464.

Employee engagement reached the 78th percentile and she built the marketing, human resources, strategic planning, government programs, customer experience, communications, enterprise risk management and product development divisions from scratch. She also manages sales, organizational development while serving as secretary for Network Health’s board of directors.