Pay it forward: Foley’s Nick Welle leads diversity pipeline partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Foley partner and business lawyer Nick Welle (center) leads a team of volunteers with the firm’s Street Law Legal Diversity Pipeline Program. He’s pictured with legal administrative assistant Lauren Osborn, Street Law graduate and Foley legal assistant Brandon Pope, senior counsel Andy Meerkins, senior counsel Amanda Beggs and associate Tim Patterson.
Foley partner and business lawyer Nick Welle (center) leads a team of volunteers with the firm’s Street Law Legal Diversity Pipeline Program. He’s pictured with legal administrative assistant Lauren Osborn, Street Law graduate and Foley legal assistant Brandon Pope, senior counsel Andy Meerkins, senior counsel Amanda Beggs and associate Tim Patterson. Credit: Lila Aryan
Nick Welle Partner, business lawyer Foley & Lardner LLP Nonprofit served: Street Law Legal Diversity Pipeline Program, in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee Service: Coordinator Over the course of the spring…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson is an associate editor and covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display