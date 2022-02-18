Parterre at Emerald Row apartments in Oak Creek nearly fully leased

The 300-unit Parterre at Emerald Row
apartment complex at the Drexel Town Square development in Oak Creek reached 95% occupancy in December, according to a news release.
The complex opened in March. It was developed by Milwaukee-based Barrett Lo Visionary Development
and is managed by Dallas-based Lincoln Property Company
.
"The swift success of Parterre at Emerald Row is something we're proud of and proof that the market's demand for this type of suburban product is strong," said Rick Barrett, founder of Barrett Lo. "Each floorplan is meticulously thought out to make the most of every square foot and we think renters appreciate the attention to detail."
The building offers one, two and three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 517 to 1,770 square feet.
Lincoln Property Company is also the property management company for Barrett Lo’s Emerald Row apartments in Drexel Town Square and The Moderne in downtown Milwaukee. The company will also handle property management for The Couture, Barrett Lo’s 44-story luxury residential tower under construction near the lakefront in downtown Milwaukee.
"Our team's success demonstrated at Parterre is not only indicative of the strong rental market, but also of our great partnership with BLVD in the Milwaukee urban and suburban market. We are excited to see it grow with our next project, Couture," said Bruce Webster, senior vice president with Lincoln Property Group.