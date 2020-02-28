Pamela Turer: BizTimes Media’s Notable Women in Commercial Banking

Category: Notable Women in Commercial Banking

Pamela Turer has 16 years of banking industry experience. She began her career at the Equitable Bank and joined MB Financial Bank in 2013, which merged with Fifth Third Bank in 2019.

“Pam Turer is a highly respected leader in the Milwaukee commercial real estate development community,” said Linda Gorens-Levey, a partner with Fox Point-based real estate development firm General Capital. “Pam helped grow MB’s commercial real estate footprint in southeast Wisconsin through her intellect, hard work, dedication to clients, and ability to get the job done.

“Recently, Pam helped facilitate the financing for General Capital’s construction of the llumina headquarters building in Madison. Though this project was large and complicated, Pam quickly got her arms around the project and facilitated a competitive transaction and made the process seamless and easy for our firm.

“In addition to being a go-to resource for competitive, complicated financings for many developers, Pam is a leader in the real estate industry, participating in many industry organizations and mentoring young members.”

Turer is on the board of directors and is immediate past president of the Real Estate Alliance for Charity (REACH). She is currently vice president of NAIOP Wisconsin and will be president of the organization in 2021.

“As a partner in a real estate development firm, it is refreshing to find a fun, gutsy, intelligent woman leading the pack in the commercial real estate lending world,” Gorens-Levey said.