Notable Women in Construction and Design: Pamela Fendt

Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Notable Women in Construction and Design Number of years working in your current industry: 10

10 Number of years with your current company/firm: 10

10 Undergrad degree/university: Bachelor's in English from UW Milwaukee

Bachelor's in English from UW Milwaukee Graduate degree/university: Master of Science in Urban Studies from UW Milwaukee

Pamela Fendt is the president of the Milwaukee Area Labor Council and is an organizer for the Great Lakes Region Organizing Committee of Laborers’ International Union of North America, which she has worked for since 2010.

She is a delegate to the Milwaukee Area Labor Council and to the Milwaukee Building and Construction Trades Council for Laborers Union Local 113.

Her key accomplishments include helping Laborers’ organizers in their work to bring new people and company workforces into the union, and working with the organizer’s committee members at statewide building trades meetings.

Fendt is also a founding member of empowHER, an organization dedicated to the promotion and advancement of construction tradeswomen.

“She brings inspiring insight to empowHER in utilizing her in depth knowledge, from her education to practical work experiences,” said Deborah Mehling, apprenticeship and training office manager for Milwaukee Area Bricklayers JATC.

Fendt’s peers describe her as a trusted and solid voice in the community for women construction workers.

“She is tireless in her efforts to help those in need, to encourage those who are able to reach back and lift others up, and she is always willing to tackle the biggest of projects in order to make work and life better for all of us,” said Kilah Engelke, business agent for the Operative Plasterers and Cement Masons Local 559. “She has inspired me to not only be better at my own job, but to be better at making things better for others.”