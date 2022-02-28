Packers will play game in London next season

The Green Bay Packers will play a regular season game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London during the 2022 NFL season, the team and the league announced today. The date and opponent have yet to be determined.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has a seating capacity of 62,850. It is the home of Premier League soccer team Tottenham Hotspur and is located in north London. It is the third-largest soccer stadium in England.

“The Green Bay Packers are excited to make our international debut during the 2022 season,” Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said. “Our fans in the U.K. and elsewhere in Europe have been eagerly awaiting an opportunity to see the Packers play in their backyard and that desire becomes a reality this season. It will be an honor to represent the NFL, as well as Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin, internationally. This will be a great opportunity to introduce Green Bay and our area to an international audience and encourage fans in the U.K. to visit us in person at Lambeau Field and northeastern Wisconsin. We’re looking forward to playing in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and reconnecting with their organization after they visited Lambeau Field prior to building their new stadium in 2016.”

Last year, as part of the NFL’s expansion of the regular season to 17 games, it was determined that, beginning with the 2022 season, up to four teams eligible for a ninth regular-season home game would instead be designated to play a neutral-site international game each year.

The Packers are one of five teams that will “host” international games in 2022. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host a game in Munich, Germany; the Arizona Cardinals will host a game in Mexico City; and the Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints will all host games in London. Of those five teams, only Jacksonville is not eligible for a ninth home game in 2022. Opponents are to be determined.

The Packer game in London will be against either the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets or Tennessee Titans. Those are the Packers nine home game opponents for 2022. The other eight games will all be played at Lambeau Field.

The normal allotment of regular-season games will be designated for Green (six) and Gold (two) package Packers season ticket holders. In addition, the international game designation will leave the Packers with one preseason game, which will be designated to the Green package for the 2022 season. Overall, nine games (eight regular season and one preseason) will be played at Lambeau Field in 2022.

Previously, the Packers have played internationally during the preseason on three occasions: in Toronto in 1997, Tokyo in 1998 and Winnipeg in 2019.