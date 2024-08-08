Subscribe
Hospitality & Tourism

Outdoor holiday lights festival returning to Ballpark Commons in Franklin

Maredithe Meyer
By Maredithe Meyer
The light maze at a past Enchant Christmas event. Photo credit: Enchant
Canadian event production company Enchant Christmas will return to Franklin this holiday season with its SnowGlobe Holiday Festival at Ballpark Commons.

Following Enchant’s successful Milwaukee-area debut last year — drawing approximately 160,000 people over its 29-day run — the outdoor festival is set for Nov. 22 through Dec. 30. Similar to the 2023 event, SnowGlobe will feature a range of immersive holiday-themed activities, from a Christmas light maze and ice skating trail to snow tubing and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus. There will also be live entertainment, food and beverage concessions and a “Christmas Village,” with local vendors selling home decor, gourmet foods, pop-up bars and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 9 at 8 a.m. and can be purchased through SnowGlobe’s website. Last year, admission was $34 for adults and $25.20 for children.

“We are excited to bring Enchant back to Milwaukee!” said Michael Zimmerman, chief executive officer of Franklin-based ROC Ventures and developer of Ballpark Commons. “It was an amazing experience the last time around, and this year’s SnowGlobe Holiday Festival will feature a range of new experiences and beloved holiday traditions, making it a must-visit destination for families and friends looking to celebrate the season.”

Founded in 2016 by Canadian entrepreneur Kevin Johnston, Enchant Christmas quickly expanded from its original site in downtown Vancouver to, one year later, its first U.S. location: the Texas Rangers baseball stadium in Arlington. Since then, it has attracted more than 3 million people during the holidays to a handful of other sports stadiums and outdoor destinations, according to Enchant’s website.

