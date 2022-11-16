Our community needs you

By
-
Kate and Dan Meyer
Kate and Dan Meyer

BizTimes Media is pleased to present our 13th annual Giving Guide. We hope you find the content on the following pages inspiring. Our intent once again is to connect business owners and leaders with the nonprofit community. We also aim to provide information and tangible ideas for you to invest in our community by giving

Dan Meyer
Dan Meyer, a graduate of Marquette University, founded BizTimes in 1995 and has been in the publishing industry for 33 years. He’s had the privilege to work with great team members who have been integral in the growth of BizTimes Media. Dan likes to spend time fishing in Northern Wisconsin, traveling, playing golf with friends and spending time with his wife Kate and four children Maredithe, Brian, Daniel and Margo.

