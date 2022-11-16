Our community needs you

Dan Meyer, a graduate of Marquette University, founded BizTimes in 1995 and has been in the publishing industry for 33 years. He’s had the privilege to work with great team members who have been integral in the growth of BizTimes Media. Dan likes to spend time fishing in Northern Wisconsin, traveling, playing golf with friends and spending time with his wife Kate and four children Maredithe, Brian, Daniel and Margo.

BizTimes Media is pleased to present our 13th annual Giving Guide. We hope you find the content on the following pages inspiring. Our intent once again is to connect business owners and leaders with the nonprofit community. We also aim to provide information and tangible ideas for you to invest in our community by giving your time, talent and treasure, personally and/or with your employees.

Our region’s wonderful nonprofits serve a variety of important causes, and they need our help. As the need in the community continues to grow, so does the need for all of us to get involved and make a difference.

This year’s edition is, once again, truly a guide to giving, with stories about how to empower your employees in corporate giving (page 6), the best ways to volunteer your time and skills to a nonprofit (page 4) and best practices for planned giving (page 10). In between these articles, you will find stories from community leaders describing why they give and why they serve.

Starting on page 21, area nonprofits are profiled in detail. You will learn about their mission, ways to give and volunteer opportunities. Included again this year, on pages 17-19, you’ll find a wish list from the featured nonprofits. Following the profiles, beginning on page 142, you’ll find hundreds of additional nonprofit organizations listed, providing you with additional ways to get involved.

BizTimes Media is the only family and locally owned business media company in the region, and we have a vested interest in the success and vibrancy in our community. We continue our commitment to highlighting the nonprofit community and connecting it with the business community. In addition to this annual Giving Guide, we publish a Nonprofit Weekly e-newsletter, produce the annual Nonprofit Excellence Awards program, have regular nonprofit coverage in “BizTimes Milwaukee” and offer a free nonprofit directory on biztimes.com to any interested nonprofit.

Thanks to all of the nonprofits that made a commitment to be part of this year’s Giving Guide, and thank you to the companies and individuals who provided underwriting support for some of the organizations.

Year-round digital edition access to the 2023 Giving Guide is also available at biztimes.com/giving.

If you missed being part of the Giving Guide or are looking to include your favorite nonprofit organization in next year’s edition, please send us an email at dan.meyer@biztimes.com or kate.meyer@biztimes.com.

Sincerely,

Dan Meyer

Publisher/Owner, BizTimes Media

Kate Meyer

Community Engagement/Owner, BizTimes Media