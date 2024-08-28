Online political publication The Recombobulation Area acquired by Madison-based Civic Media

Dan Shafer Milwaukee-based online political opinion publication The Recombobulation Area, launched in 2019 by former BizTimes Milwaukee reporter Dan Shafer, has been acquired by Madison-based Civic Media. Founded in 2022, Civic Media includes 20 radio stations in Wisconsin, including Waukesha-based WAUK 540 AM The Sha 101 FM and Racine-based WRJN 1400

[caption id="attachment_596276" align="alignleft" width="300"]Dan Shafer[/caption] Milwaukee-based online political opinion publication, launched in 2019 by former BizTimes Milwaukee reporter, has been acquired by Madison-based. Founded in 2022, Civic Media includes 20 radio stations in Wisconsin, including Waukesha-based WAUK 540 AM The Sha 101 FM and Racine-based WRJN 1400 AM in the Milwaukee area. The Recombobulation Area is the first non-radio acquisition of Civic Media. Shafer is joining Civic Media in the new role of political editor. He will continue to edit and write for The Recombobulation Area and will also help shape Civic Media’s political coverage.