On my Nightstand: Tracy Pearson

Tracy Pearson, president and chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based manufacturer Perlick Corp., has a deep appreciation for all aspects of owning and operating a bar. That passion has melded into both her work and personal life, including her current read, “Straight Up: Real World Secrets to Running a Killer Bar” by Ramona Pettygrave Shah.

“Being a bar refrigeration and equipment manufacturer, I’m always looking to get a glimpse into the minds of the bartenders and operators who physically use our products everyday,” said Pearson. “This book is written by a veteran bartender who shares experiences from her many years in the hospitality industry and gives a unique first-person look at the life of a bartender. She talks through their physical and social challenges and the business management trials they face throughout their workday. It’s engaging and fascinating, but also very insightful and reaffirms the importance of the products we create for this industry.”

[caption id="attachment_568675" align="alignnone" width="300"]“Straight Up: Real World Secrets to Running a Killer Bar”By Ramona Pettygrave Shah[/caption]