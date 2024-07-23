Oconomowoc Lake home sold for $7.75 million

A house on Oconomowoc Lake sold this week for $7.75 million in what will likely be among the Milwaukee area’s priciest home sales of the year.

Built in 2001, the 5,200-square-foot home along Sawyer Road sits on a 12-acre lot and has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The lot includes a red barn.

The property was sold by Brian Wroblewski of Nashotah, who bought it in March of 2023 for $5.5 million, according to state records. A listing for the property says a full renovation was then completed on the property befor it was listed for sale earlier this year.

The property was listed by Rebecca Thomas of Keller Williams Realty-Lake Country. The buyer was represented by Matthew Krawczyk of Modern Realty Partners, a boutique brokerage.