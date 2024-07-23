Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Real Estate

Oconomowoc Lake home sold for $7.75 million

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Image from Zillow
Learn more about:
Keller WilliamsModern Realty Partners
Last updated

A house on Oconomowoc Lake sold this week for $7.75 million in what will likely be among the Milwaukee area’s priciest home sales of the year.

Built in 2001, the 5,200-square-foot home along Sawyer Road sits on a 12-acre lot and has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The lot includes a red barn.

The property was sold by Brian Wroblewski of Nashotah, who bought it in March of 2023 for $5.5 million, according to state records. A listing for the property says a full renovation was then completed on the property befor it was listed for sale earlier this year.

- Advertisement -

The property was listed by Rebecca Thomas of Keller Williams Realty-Lake Country. The buyer was represented by Matthew Krawczyk of Modern Realty Partners, a boutique brokerage.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee