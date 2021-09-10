Oconomowoc Hilton Garden Inn completes $3.5 million upgrade

The Hilton Garden Inn Oconomowoc has undergone an extensive, $3.5 million upgrade that its operators say aligns the property with the latest innovations in hospitality and puts it in line with the hotel flag’s standards.

The 100-room hotel is located at 1443 Pabst Farms Circle. The seven-month renovation project included updates to the hotel lobby, restaurant and bar, fitness center, pool, meeting rooms and guest rooms.

It also included the creation of a new on-site store called The Shop, which offers snacks, wine, beer and other items.

“These renovations bring a new rich, contemporary, and sophisticated design and demonstrate our commitment to guest satisfaction and alignment with the standards of this category-leading brand,” said Kevin Patel, who is the hotel’s owner and chief operating officer through Bristol-based KM Hotel LLC.

Hilton Garden Inn Oconomowoc has adjusted some of its service and amenities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. it is a participant in the Hilton CleanStay program to deliver specific standards of cleanliness and disinfection.

“Hilton Garden Inn Oconomowoc takes pride in providing our guests with a memorable travel experience backed by the latest innovations and amenities in hospitality,” said Todd Ballard, general manager.

Patel’s group also owns and operates the Staybridge Suites by IHG Oconomowoc hotel and the Country Inn & Suites Kenosha hotel. He also owned the Comfort Suites in Lake Geneva until May, when the property was sold to a Texas-based investor.