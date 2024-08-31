IndyCar races return to the Milwaukee Mile after eight-year-long hiatus

NTT IndyCar and Indy NXT will return to thethis weekend after nearly a decade away. For the first time since 2015, veteran drivers, rookies and two former Milwaukee Mile champions will race on Saturday and Sunday. [caption id="attachment_596394" align="alignleft" width="300"]Bud Denker, President of the Penske Corp. and Shari Black, CEO of Wisconsin State Fair Park[/caption] “We’re just ecstatic working with IndyCar’s team for well over a year now,” said, CEO of Wisconsin State Fair Park. “It’s been a lot on our staff, but I think everyone is excited because we know that this means so much to Wisconsin State Fair Park and the Milwaukee Mile, of course.” Following a record high, 1.1 million person-attendance at the Wisconsin State Fair, the Hy-Vee NTT IndyCar Series as well as the Firestone Indy NXT Series are expected to draw 30,000 people to the grounds throughout the weekend, Black said. “To me, this opportunity was really obvious,” said, chairman of the Peske Corp. “It’s in our backyard and we have a tremendous amount of fans in this part of the country.” NTT IndyCar’s return to the Milwaukee Mile will not last just one weekend. IndyCar has agreed to return to the track for the next three years, according to Black. “Over 100 years we’ve raced here, and now we’re coming back,” said Bud Denker, president of the Penske Corp. “As we looked at markets across the country, we chose to come here immediately because of the history.” [caption id="attachment_596395" align="alignleft" width="300"]Shari Black and Bud Denker[/caption] Of the 27 drivers in this weekend’s NTT IndyCar race, only four have raced at the Milwaukee Mile previously. Of those four, 44-year-old Scott Dixon and 43-year-old Will Power are the only two who have won on this track. “Historically, I think (racing here) is really important for this area and for the people that really love IndyCar racing,” said Dixon. In addition to the races, several activities and shows will take place in and outside the oval. The Free Fan Zone, located just outside the grandstands, will allow the public to enter the grounds without race tickets and listen to live music or buy food. [caption id="attachment_596396" align="alignleft" width="300"]Scott Dixon, NTT IndyCar driver and former Milwaukee Mile champion[/caption] With race tickets, guests will have access to grandstand open seating with available ticket add-ons to access to the team garages or the expo chalets located inside the Expo Center. Indy NXT will race on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 2:55 p.m. and the first of two NTT IndyCar races will take place also on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. The second NTT IndyCar race will take place on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 2:00 p.m. All races will also stream on Peacock. Several bands will play at the State Fair Park this weekend with Quiet Riot to headline the Bank Five Nine stage on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. [gallery size="full" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="596397,596400,596401,596402,596403,596404,596405,596406,596407,596408"]