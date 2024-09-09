Notable Women in Wealth Management: Katie Ives

Katie Ives is a senior trust advisor at Northern Trust in Milwaukee and has more than 20 years of experience. Ives provides holistic wealth management services to individuals, families, foundations and endowments. She has expertise in financial planning, estate planning, investments, tax management and financial education.

Before joining Northern Trust in 2008, Ives was an associate investment advisor at Landaas & Co. and held various roles in sales, service and training at Strong Funds.

“Her extensive background equips her with a deep understanding of financial complexities and client needs,” said Scott Marshall, CEO of Community Smiles Dental.

Ives serves on the board of Community Smiles Dental and has been a past board member of the Planned Giving Council of Eastern Wisconsin.

“Her commitment to both her profession and community underscores her exceptional contributions and leadership in wealth management,” Marshall said.