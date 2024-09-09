Notable Women in Wealth Management: Joan Klimpel

Joan Klimpel, shareholder and member of the Estate Planning practice at Milwaukee-based Godfrey & Kahn s.c., is a leader within the firm and beyond, colleagues say.

Klimpel is a member of Godfrey’s board of directors and its compensation committee.

“Joan’s dedication to her clients is unmatched. Joan inspires younger generations to do the same,” said Sophie Seaman, an associate at Godfrey who considers Klimpel a mentor.

Outside of the office, she’s a member of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s development and philanthropic services committee and chair of Children’s Wisconsin’s planned giving council.

“Joan is a very knowledgeable estate and wealth planner but has the unique ability to be able to develop deep relationships with clients and provide clear explanations of their planning,” said Peter Sommerhauser, senior shareholder at Godfrey.

“Our mutual clients rave about Joan’s organization and attention to detail,” said John Emory Jr., president of Emory & Co. “They know her advice and documents will work as intended.”