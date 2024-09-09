Notable Women in Wealth Management: Emily Phillips

Emily Phillips, a director and lead financial advisor with Baird’s Phillips Ristau Group in Milwaukee, has extensive experience and a client-centric approach that has impacted the financial well-being of many individuals and families, according to Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO of Visit Milwaukee.

“Emily has consistently demonstrated her prowess in navigating complex financial landscapes,” said Williams-Smith. “Her expertise spans investment strategies, retirement planning, estate planning and risk management, allowing her to provide comprehensive solutions tailored to each client’s needs. Emily’s strategic acumen and ability to navigate market trends have helped clients achieve their financial goals, even in turbulent economic times.”

Phillips joined Baird in 2013 after working in the management consulting and information technology industries. She’s a founding partner of the six-person Phillips Ristau Group, which works with high-net-worth individuals, corporate executives and families in all phases of the wealth management process.

Phillips is actively involved in the business and nonprofit community, serving on several business advisory and nonprofit boards, including First Tee of Southeastern Wisconsin, TEMPO Milwaukee and Professional Dimensions.

“A hallmark of Emily’s career is her commitment to education and empowerment,” said Williams-Smith. “She believes in demystifying finance, making it accessible and understandable. … Her educational initiatives have fostered financial literacy and independence among her clients as well as women and underrepresented communities.”