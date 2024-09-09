Notable Women in Wealth Management: Dawn Ripkey

Dawn Ripkey, senior vice president of private wealth management at U.S. Bank in Milwaukee, serves clients ranging from small families to large institutions and leads a client team of professionals across all services.

“Dawn’s career has been one of growth and success developing new systems and programming and forging client relationships,” said Scott Ripkey, president of Fontana Partners Inc. “She has been a reliable counselor and mentor up and down the organizational chart wherever she has been.”

Ripkey leads the team at U.S. Bank that launched the “Women in Wealth” program in Milwaukee. This is a series of meetings and professional presentations that helps women clients and employees navigate the world of wealth management.

“Dawn is a quiet-confident leader by example,” according to a colleague. “Her mentorship and advocation for her team and client base up and down the ladder is a great skill. I tell people Dawn is the ‘gold standard’ in our industry.”