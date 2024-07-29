Notable Women in Sports: Kelly Kauffman

In the past 10 years with the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum, Kelly Kauffman, chief human capital officer, has made the human resources function an integral part of the business – both in the office and on the court, colleagues say.

“Kelly has created a robust succession planning and internal training and development program that ensures the organization is identifying, retaining and motivating its top talent at all levels,” said Kate Reed, communications coordinator for the Bucks. “Kelly and her team also created an employee wellness program that prioritizes health, wellness, diversity and inclusion for all employees.”

Kauffman currently serves as a board member of Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and on the Leadership Counsel for the Marquette Mentors Program, where she just completed her sixth year. She also serves as an executive mentor for the Bucks’ internal emerging leaders program and as the executive sponsor for the Milwaukee Bucks Diversity Leadership Counsel (Bucks United).

Her professional recognition includes being named a Top 100 HR Tech Influencer by “Human Resources Executive Magazine” in June 2020.